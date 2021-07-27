CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status in high-transmission counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status, especially if they are in a county - such as Spokane and Kootenai - where virus transmission is substantial or high.

The CDC changed the masking recommendation due to new data that found fully vaccinated people who test positive for the delta variant can spread the virus to others.

“In rare occasions some vaccinated people infected with delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others, this new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations,” Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, told reporters Tuesday.

Both Spokane County and Kootenai County have high virus transmission, with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents confirmed in the last week, according to data from the CDC.

About a third of counties in Washington have high transmission rates, while another third have substantial transmission rates according to the CDC.

Neither Washington nor Idaho currently have a mask mandate for vaccinated people, but eight Western Washington counties issued a joint statement Monday recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors.

Washington’s statewide mask mandate is still in place, but it currently only requires those who are not vaccinated to wear masks at all times indoors. Those who are vaccinated are not required to wear masks in most indoor settings. Exceptions include schools, hospitals, correctional facilities and public transportation.

Mike Faulk, spokesman for Gov. Jay Inslee, wrote in an email Tuesday the governor’s office is reviewing the CDC’s new guidance and will likely have more to say Wednesday.

The CDC also recommended all teachers, staff, students and visitors to wear masks inside K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, but the new guidance for schools likely won’t affect Washington much.

The current Department of Health mask mandate and school guidance, last updated on July 6, requires all school personnel, students and visitors to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Some exceptions apply to those under two years old, those with a disability and those with respiratory conditions.

In Idaho, most school districts have lifted mask mandates, making them optional for vaccinated students and encouraged for unvaccinated ones.