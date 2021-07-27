Chicago Blackhawks acquire former Chief Tyler Johnson in trade

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

After more than a year of speculation as to whether Tyler Johnson would ultimately join the NHL’s expansion franchise in Seattle, the Tampa Bay Lightning traded the veteran forward to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The trade comes two days before Johnson is to bring the Stanley Cup – which he has now won two years in a row – to his hometown of Spokane.

The Blackhawks also received a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft in the trade. In return, the Lightning received defenseman Brent Seabrook, who said in March he planned to retire due to a hip injury. He did not play in the most recent NHL season.

So, fundamentally, this trade is a salary dump for the Lightning, who can place Seabrook – and his $6.875 million annual cap hit – on their long-term injured reserve list. The Blackhawks assume the rest of Johnson’s contract, which pays him $5 million each of the next three seasons.

The NHL’s free-agency period opens up for all teams Wednesday.

Johnson will turn 31 years old Thursday, when he is scheduled to have his day with the Stanley Cup. That tour includes a visit at the Spokane Arena from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fans will have an opportunity to take a photo with the Cup, for free, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The deal marks an end to Johnson’s nine-year run with Tampa Bay, the only NHL franchise for which he has played, with whom he appeared in three Stanley Cup Finals and won the past two.

He has 361 points in 589 career regular-season games, and among former Spokane Chiefs, only Ray Whitney (385), Travis Green (193), Michael Grabner (175) and Valeri Bure (174) have scored more goals than Johnson, who has 162.

The Central Valley High School graduate also has 65 points in 116 NHL postseason games, including seven in each of the Lightning’s championship seasons.

He was a member of the Chiefs’ 2008 Memorial Cup championship team, and as a Chiefs player Johnson scored 128 goals and had 154 assists in 266 games.

“I’d like to personally thank Tyler for what he has meant to this organization over the past nine years since he joined the Lightning as an undrafted free agent,” Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBoise said in a team release. “He played a pivotal role in the success the team has enjoyed and will forever be remembered as two-time Stanley Cup vhampion with the Bolts. We wish him all the best in Chicago.”