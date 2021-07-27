Choose these unexpected summer colors for a fresh recharge

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When you think of summer, perhaps specific colors and color combinations come to mind. But what if you are tired of the same look and are in need of a color recharge?

These days, designers often use unexpected and out-of-the-box color combinations, allowing for more creative options. Here are some color tips to help bring brightness and warmth into your space.

The power of pastels: Muted tones such as pale pink, soft yellow and muted blue help create a soft color palette perfect for summer.

Turquoise: Turquoise has the ability to be both cool and warm. This rich color will quickly help to liven up a space.

Aubergine and purple: These eggplant deep colors are often associated with winter, but paired with the accent colors they can invigorate and liven up a space.

Mauve and black: This color combination was so popular during the 1980s. Today, instead of looking dated and tired, the combination can look modern and fresh, especially paired with soft neutral tones like cream and white.

Red and orange: When you think of these colors you may think of fall, but they can be just as fun for summer. Looking for some contrast colors? Consider pairing with a lime or deep mustard yellow.