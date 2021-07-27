Police searching for man suspected of shooting wife, daughter in Airway Heights

From staff reports

A woman and her daughter were shot early Tuesday at a home in Airway Heights.

Police have described the incident as domestic violence and are searching for the suspect, the adult victim’s husband, Zion J. Carter, 38, said Airway Heights Police Sgt. Jake Keith. The victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital where they were in surgery Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. at 1013 S. Aspen Court, less than three blocks from the Airway Heights police station.

Police believe Carter fled the scene in a 2007 Nissan Rogue license plate BQT0555. He had not been found as of 8:30 a.m., Keith said.

Carter is Black, 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds with long hair with dreadlocks, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees Carter to call 911 and not approach him.

Records indicate that Carter was married earlier this year.

Law enforcement issued a shelter-in-place warning for the Airway Heights area about 4:30 a.m. but as of mid-morning had reduced the warning, asking citizens to avoid the area.

Spokane County Sheriff’s major crimes detectives and crime scene technicians are expected to be at the scene for much of the day, Keith said.

