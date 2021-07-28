Washington health officials recommending, not mandating, vaccinated people wear masks in high transmission areas

OLYMPIA — State health officials are asking fully vaccinated people in areas of Washington with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that calls for wearing a mask indoors.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday the state would be following the new guidance for fully vaccinated people in indoor settings but noted it was not a legal requirement, just a recommendation.

The new guidance comes as cases are rising in Washington, which is on the verge of what health officials have called a “fifth wave,” Inslee said.

“Whatever you want to call it these numbers are going up dramatically,” Inslee said. “That is concerning.”

The announcement follows the CDC’s new guidance on Tuesday that recommended fully vaccinated people wear masks in high transmission areas due to the increased spread of the new COVID-19 delta variant. Both Spokane and Kootenai counties are in high transmission areas, according to CDC data.

The delta variant is highly transmissible, Inslee said, and it is now the dominant variant in the state of Washington. Health officials said Wednesday modeling suggests it now makes up about 96% of cases in the state.

The mutations of the original COVID-19 virus are “significantly more contagious,” Inslee said.

“Progress has been slowed because of the delta variant,” Inslee said. “You might think of this as a new virus in some sense.”

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah told reporters the state is seeing increased transmission due to the delta variant, and it should “be a wake up call to all of us.”

Wearing a mask indoors could be especially critical because it could protect young children, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Following the CDC’s new indoor mask guidance Tuesday, Nevada immediately reinstated its mask mandate. Earlier this month, Los Angeles County, St. Louis and St. Louis County all reinstated mask mandates.

Last week, eight Western Washington counties issued a joint statement recommending masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Inslee said Wednesday he did not want to reinstate a statewide mask mandate yet as many people who got vaccinated did so with the hopes they no longer had to wear a mask.

“We wanted to honor that benefit,” he said.

Local and state mask mandates as well as requiring vaccinations in hospitals or in state government positions are still being considered, Inslee said.

The CDC also recommended all staff, students and visitors in K-12 public schools wear masks indoors. Washington already required mask wearing for everyone in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The school mask mandate is a legal requirement and must be followed, Inslee said.

The school guidance is not a change from the guidance released in May, said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary of health for COVID-19 response.

There is a possibility the mandate is revisited in future weeks and months, but for now, Inslee said masking in schools is especially important because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Inslee said it was “maddening” that so many eligible people in Washington have yet to get vaccinated. About 96% of hospitalizations in Washington are among those who are unvaccinated, he said.