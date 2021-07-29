After wildfire meeting snub last month, Idaho’s Little will join White House talks
UPDATED: Thu., July 29, 2021
One month after he was excluded from White House meetings on wildfire prevention and response, Idaho Gov. Brad Little will join President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday to discuss extreme heat, drought and fire conditions in the West.
According to White House officials, Little will join the Biden administration virtually on Friday as federal officials establish two working groups — on wildfire resilience and extreme heat response — and hear updates on the West’s tragic ongoing fire season. Other attendees will include governors from Oregon, Minnesota, Wyoming, Washington and California.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who was also left out of last month’s discussion and joined Little in sending an open letter to the president, will participate.
The meeting comes as nearly 1.7 million acres of U.S. land have already burned this year, according to statistics from the Boise-based National Interagency Fire Center.
White House officials said the wildfire resilience group will be led by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, while the group addressing extreme heat will be led by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, NOAA Administrator Dr. Richard Spinrad and EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
The groups aim to address forest management activities
such as prescribed burning and forest thinning, as well as resources to protect vulnerable communities from extreme heat — like the record-breaking temperatures that have blistered the West for weeks at a time this summer.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.