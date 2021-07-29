CrimeStoppers offers cash reward to help find shooting suspect

Police are offering up to a $1,000 reward for help in capturing shooting suspect Zion J. Carter.

He is wanted on suspicion of shooting his wife and 11-year-old stepdaughter Tuesday and then fleeing the Airway Heights apartment. Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest said they would offer a cash reward for tips that lead to Carter’s whereabouts.

According to the Crime Stoppers website, the person who offers a tip that leads to Carter’s location and arrest will be eligible for up to $1,000 of a cash reward. However, this amount may change based on the circumstances of the tips. Crime Stoppers will accept tips through either their tip line at (800) 222-TIPS or at www.p3tips.com, according to a news release from the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Carter was last seen in a silver 2018 Nissan Rouge with Washington license plates BQT0555. Airway Heights police describe Carter i as a 6-foot-7-inch Black man weighing about 250 pounds. Police consider him armed and dangerous, and said anyone who does see him should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

Carter is suspected of shooting his wife Stephanie Luke and her daughter around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Luke and her daughter are alert and talking after they both underwent surgery with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The incident started with an argument between Carter and Luke, the daughter told police. The daughter also told police she heard gunshots and tried to hide in the bathroom before Carter forced his way in, took her phone and then shot her through the chest.

She ran to get help from neighbors but returned and saw her mom suffering from two gunshot wounds. Police responded to a call about a shooting early that morning, but by that time Carter had left the scene, according to court documents.