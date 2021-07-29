New 200 acre-fire burning near Priest River spurs evacuations

Firefighters are battling a 200-acre blaze near the Priest River that spurred evacuations, making it the second fire close to the Priest River in the 2021 fire season.

The Pioneer fire was first reported at about 30 acres at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Burning in heavy timber and steep terrain, the fire grew to 200 acres as of Thursday night, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for Saddler Creek, Skunk Cabbage, Mundy and portions of Bodie Canyon and Slippery Slope roads.

Priest River Community Church will provide shelter for those displaced and large animals can be boarded at the Newport Rodeo Grounds, according to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office.

Three Fire Boss air tankers, a heavy lift helicopter, 10 engines and more than 50 firefighters are working to contain the flames, according to Idaho Department of Lands.

The fire is the second to happen near Priest River, with the Little Pine fire burning over 300 acres in June before it was contained.