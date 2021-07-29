Scarlett Johansson reportedly sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ digital release
UPDATED: Thu., July 29, 2021
Scarlett Johansson reportedly filed a lawsuit against Disney over the streaming release of her superhero movie “Black Widow.”
The legal filing contends the Marvel movie’s deal had specified “Black Widow” would be released exclusively in theaters, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The movie came out both in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service under premier access on July 9.
Part of Johansson’s earnings for the film were tied to its box-office performance, the lawsuit asserts, according to WSJ.
“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” an excerpt from the legal filing reportedly says.
“Black Widow” made $80 million at North American theaters during its opening weekend, giving it the largest debut of any film since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That same weekend, it made an additional $60 million on Disney+.
The film is a prequel that stars Johansson as the title hero, whom she has played for more than a decade in the Marvel movies. It has made more than $100 million at the domestic box office.
