Signed by Adidas: Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs gets down to business before NBA Draft

Jalen Suggs appears to be as resourceful off the court as he was on it during his one season at Gonzaga.

The one-and-done point guard has assembled an impressive collection of endorsement deals even before hearing his name called in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Suggs on Wednesday announced a footwear and apparel deal with Adidas. Sportico reported it’s a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement.

Adidas mapped out basketball and lifestyle footwear product plans for Suggs, committed to funding the refurbishing of a court in his hometown of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and outlined steps toward to a potential signature shoe, according to ESPN.

James Harden, Damian Lilliard and Donovan Mitchell are among NBA stars with Adidas signature shoes.

Suggs also announced Wednesday an endorsement deal with Wilson, which is replacing Spaulding next season as the official basketball for the NBA. Suggs has also lined up endorsements/partnerships with Chipotle, Wells Fargo, AT&T, Gatorade, 2K Sports, Hugo Boss and New Era.

Suggs touted Adidas, Wilson, Chipotle, 2K Sports and New Era in recent social media posts.

Sportico estimated Suggs will earn at least $3 million off the court in the next year.

Shortly after Gonzaga’s season ended in April, Suggs commissioned an NFT (non-fungible token), auctioning a unique digital sports card of him celebrating the game-winning shot against UCLA in the Final Four and his signed, game-worn shoes from the game. The winning bid was roughly $10,400.