Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Neighbor’s prompt report helps crews prevent flames from spreading to other apartment units

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

An alert neighbor helped the Spokane Valley Fire Department stop an apartment fire in its tracks the evening of July 21.

The neighbor in the 6800 block of East Second Avenue called 911 around 7:35 p.m. to report seeing fire in an apartment across the street through the front window. The apartment was fully on fire when crews arrived, but they were able to stop the flames from spreading to other units, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy.

Two adjacent units were damaged by smoke and water. The Red Cross responded to help seven residents who were displaced by the fire. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Other calls July 19-25

July 19: A brush fire was reported near Interstate 90 and East Nora Avenue just east of Pines Road at 3:35 a.m. The fire was about 40 feet by 40 feet and moving up the hill toward Houk Street. Crews put out the fire and dug a line around it. A call reporting an Orchard Crest employee stuck inside an elevator in the 200 block of South Evergreen Road was received at 9:13 a.m. The employee was freed, and a technician arrived to fix the elevator. A natural gas leak was reported near Sprague Avenue and Overlook Road at 10 a.m. Residents to the east were evacuated while Avista was called to repair the leak in a trench. A caller reported children setting off fireworks in the 2700 block of North Bowdish Road at 10:06 p.m. No fire was found.

July 20: A small fire was reported in the 1900 block of North Pines Road at 1:13 a.m. Two witnesses said they saw a woman acting erratically in the area. They were able to put the small fire out before crews arrived. A fire was reported in the second-floor laundry room at the Red Top Motel, 7200 E. Trent Ave., at 11:31 a.m. Witnesses said the fire was inside a dryer and the clothes were pulled out. A car crash requiring the extrication of the driver was reported at 5:55 p.m. in the 14300 block of East Trent Avenue. The vehicle had rolled onto its top.

July 21: A fire alarm was reported at a school in the 15700 block of East Wellesley Avenue at 2:57 p.m. The principal said the alarm originated in the wood shop, but there was only dust in the air from sanding, not a fire.

July 22: A resident in the 9700 block of East Fairview Court called for help at 8:10 p.m. because he was concerned about a possible carbon monoxide leak after his girlfriend didn’t feel well and the cat threw up. Air monitors did not detect anything harmful.

July 23: A fire alarm sounded in the 22400 block of East Appleway Avenue at 8:42 a.m. When crews arrived, they were told there wasn’t a fire and some employees had used a barbecue indoors, triggering the alarm. A vehicle fire was reported in the area of North Wilbur Road and East Carlisle Avenue at 10:53 a.m. The car was fully on fire. The car had no license plates, and no owner was present. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was called. An alarm sounded at the Target store on East Sprague Avenue at 5:17 p.m. The store recently had a carbon monoxide monitor system installed, and it was sounding. The monitor was showing carbon monoxide levels of 300 parts per million. The store was advised to close while the system was inspected.

July 24: Members of the Rescue Task Force were called to the 12700 block of East Sprague Avenue at 1:36 a.m. while the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting. A brush fire was reported in the 7800 block of East Appleway at 9:06 a.m. The fire was small and was put out. A tobacco pipe was found in the area. A brush fire was reported along I-90 near Stateline at 2:29 p.m. Traffic on Appleway Avenue next to the freeway was blocked while the 1-acre fire was put out. A two-vehicle head-on crash with extrication was reported in the 14400 block of East Trent Avenue at 7:49 p.m. Bystanders were performing CPR on a man ejected from a vehicle when the first crew arrived. Two people with critical injuries were extricated from one of the vehicles. All three were taken to a local hospital. A two-car high speed crash with extrication was reported in the 20300 block of East Wellesley Avenue at 9:44 p.m. Three patients were cut from their cars and taken to local hospitals. A carbon monoxide alarm was sounding in a home in the 5200 block of North Blake Street at 11:29 p.m. A monitor showed CO levels as high as 48 parts per million, with the highest readings coming from the HVAC system. The system was shut off and the home was ventilated.

July 25: Smoke was reported coming from the site of a fire the previous day near Appleway at Stateline at 5:47 a.m. Several hot spots were seen. The Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene .

By the numbers: Crews responded to 436 calls the week of July 19-25, including 325 calls for emergency medical services. Other calls included 25 fires, 24 car crashes, a person in a wheelchair stuck in the dirt and a report of smoke that turned out to be a vehicle doing burnouts.