This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Black Ice: A Thriller,” Brad Thor (Atria)

2. “The Cellist: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Paper Palace: A Novel,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

5. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “The President’s Daughter: A Thriller,” Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

8. “Nine Lives,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “False Witness: A Novel,” Karin Slaughter (Morrow)

10. “It’s Better This Way: A Novel,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

3. “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” Michael Wolff (Holt)

4. “How I Saved the World,” Jesse Watters (Broadside)

5. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

6. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

7. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” Michael C. Bender (Twelve)