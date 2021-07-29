Updates: Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs picked No. 5 by Orlando, Corey Kispert goes at 15 to Washington in NBA Draft
UPDATED: Thu., July 29, 2021
Follow along here as we track the 2021 NBA Draft taking place tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The draft starts at 5 p.m. PT and you can watch it on ESPN or ABC.
Updates
Former Gonzaga center Filip Petrusev was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round with the No. 50 overall pick.
Petrusev played two seasons at GU before playing professionally in his native Serbia last year.
Former Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert has been picked by the Washington Wizards at No. 15. The selection reunites him with former Zags teammate Rui Hachimura in Washington. The Wizards selected Hachimura with the No. 9 pick of the 2019 draft.
Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was selected with the fifth pick by the Orlando Magic. He becomes the second-highest draft pick in GU history behind Adam Morrison (No. 3 in 2006). Suggs joins a backcourt that features former UW guard Markelle Fultz.
Former Zags forward Corey Kispert is expected to be picked early in the first round.
The Toronto Raptors selected forward Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 pick. Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs continues to wait to hear his name called.
As expected, the Detroit Pistons selected guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick.
2021 NBA Draft order
At the beginning of Thursday
Round 1
1. Detroit
2. Houston
3. Cleveland
4. Toronto
5. Orlando
6. Oklahoma City
7. Golden State (from Minnesota)
8. Orlando (from Chicago)
9. Sacramento
10. New Orleans
11. Charlotte
12. San Antonio
13. Indiana
14. Golden State
15. Washington
16. Oklahoma City (from Boston)
17. Memphis
18. Oklahoma City (from Miami via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix)
19. New York
20. Atlanta
21. New York (from Dallas)
22. Los Angeles Lakers
23. Houston (from Portland)
24. Houston (from Milwaukee)
25. LA Clippers
26. Denver
27. Brooklyn
28. Philadelphia
29. Phoenix
30. Utah
Round 2
31. Milwaukee (from Houston)
32. New York (from Detroit via the LA Clippers and Philadelphia)
33. Orlando
34. Oklahoma City
35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)
36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)
37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)
38. Chicago (from New Orleans)
39. Sacramento
40. New Orleans (from Chicago)
41. San Antonio
42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)
43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland and Utah)
44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)
45. Boston
46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)
47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)
48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)
49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)
50. Philadelphia (from New York)
51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)
52. Detroit (from Los Angeles Lakers via Sacramento, Houston and Detroit)
53. Philadelphia (from New Orleans via Dallas)
54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)
55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)
56. Charlotte (from LA Clippers)
57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)
58. New York (from Philadelphia)
59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
60. Indiana (from Utah)
