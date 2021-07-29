Updates: Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs picked No. 5 by Orlando, Corey Kispert goes at 15 to Washington in NBA Draft

Follow along here as we track the 2021 NBA Draft taking place tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The draft starts at 5 p.m. PT and you can watch it on ESPN or ABC.

Updates

Former Gonzaga center Filip Petrusev was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round with the No. 50 overall pick.

Petrusev played two seasons at GU before playing professionally in his native Serbia last year.

Here was the announcement of the @PetrusevFilip pick to Philadelphia at No. 50 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/fal0BLFsYx — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) July 30, 2021

Joel Ayayi, considered a second-rounder in a several mock drafts, wasn’t drafted. The 6-5 guard should have numerous free-agent options. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) July 30, 2021

That didn't take long for Joel https://t.co/S3aXspwdBS — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) July 30, 2021

Former Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert has been picked by the Washington Wizards at No. 15. The selection reunites him with former Zags teammate Rui Hachimura in Washington. The Wizards selected Hachimura with the No. 9 pick of the 2019 draft.

Here is Corey Kispert's salary as the 15th-overall pick:



1st Year; $2,819,700

2nd Year: $2,960,800

3rd Year: $3,101,700#NBADraft #Zags — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) July 30, 2021

Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was selected with the fifth pick by the Orlando Magic. He becomes the second-highest draft pick in GU history behind Adam Morrison (No. 3 in 2006). Suggs joins a backcourt that features former UW guard Markelle Fultz.

The moment @jalensuggs was drafted by the @OrlandoMagic at 5 overall. What a moment for Suggs. Instant emotion. pic.twitter.com/EZos0xTpLK — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) July 30, 2021

Here is the yearly salary for Jalen Suggs as the 5th overall pick:



Year 1: $5,494,200

Years 2: $5,768,700

Year 3: $6,043,500#NBADraft #Zags — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) July 30, 2021

Former Zags forward Corey Kispert is expected to be picked early in the first round.

The Toronto Raptors selected forward Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 pick. Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs continues to wait to hear his name called.

Most mock drafts had Jalen Suggs going fourth to Toronto, but the Raptors threw the first wrinkle into the draft by taking Florida State's Scottie Barnes. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) July 30, 2021

As expected, the Detroit Pistons selected guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick.

🗣 𝗝𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘂𝗴𝗴𝘀



Built for this. pic.twitter.com/Ey8l0yLsNz — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) July 29, 2021

🗣 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘆 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗞𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁



NBA ready. pic.twitter.com/QhrljKAW8L — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) July 29, 2021

Jalen Suggs visits with Jalen Green before the start of the draft pic.twitter.com/JpfGX1ChzN — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) July 29, 2021

2021 NBA Draft order

At the beginning of Thursday

Round 1

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State (from Minnesota)

8. Orlando (from Chicago)

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

15. Washington

16. Oklahoma City (from Boston)

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma City (from Miami via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. New York (from Dallas)

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Houston (from Portland)

24. Houston (from Milwaukee)

25. LA Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Phoenix

30. Utah

Round 2

31. Milwaukee (from Houston)

32. New York (from Detroit via the LA Clippers and Philadelphia)

33. Orlando

34. Oklahoma City

35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)

36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)

38. Chicago (from New Orleans)

39. Sacramento

40. New Orleans (from Chicago)

41. San Antonio

42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)

43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland and Utah)

44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)

45. Boston

46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)

47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)

49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)

50. Philadelphia (from New York)

51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)

52. Detroit (from Los Angeles Lakers via Sacramento, Houston and Detroit)

53. Philadelphia (from New Orleans via Dallas)

54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)

55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)

56. Charlotte (from LA Clippers)

57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)

58. New York (from Philadelphia)

59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

60. Indiana (from Utah)