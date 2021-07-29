What’s Worth Watching: ‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘Pursuit of Love,’ ‘I Think You Should Leave,’ ‘Wine Show’ and ‘Puppy Bowl’

Hoping for a romantic period drama, sketch comedy or reality-TV competition featuring a bunch of dogs for your viewing pleasure this weekend? This group of streaming premieres has a little something for everyone.

”Love Is Blind: After the Altar”: Two years after the events of “Love Is Blind’s” first season, producers pay a visit to the resulting married couples, Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Matt. To celebrate their enduring relationships, their fellow castmates and the viewing public have been invited in to witness how things have shaken out. The contestants – many of whom haven’t seen each other since filming the original series – will revisit dramas while new romances continue to spring up. “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” is available on Netflix.

”The Pursuit of Love”: Based on Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel of the same name, BBC’s “The Pursuit of Love” follows the romantic adventures of two cousins – Linda (Lily James) and Fanny (Emily Beecham) – as they search for their ideal husbands during the years between the two World Wars. Co-starring, directed and adapted by Emily Mortimer, the series also stars Dominic West, Dolly Wells and Andrew Scott. “The Pursuit of Love” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

”I Think You Should Leave”: Starring co-creator and comedian Tim Robinson, this critically acclaimed sketch comedy, in season 2, features a series of scenes in which the characters do everything in their power to make someone uncomfortable enough to leave the room. Alongside Robinson, the series stars actors and comics including Sam Richardson, Vanessa Bayer, Cecily Strong, Will Forte, Conner O’Malley, Steven Yeun, Andy Samberg, Fred Willard, Brandon Wardell, Patti Harrison, Tim Heidecker and Kate Berlant. “I Think You Should Leave” is available on Netflix.

”The Wine Show”: Featuring actors Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey”), Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) and James Purefoy (“Rome”), this traveling documentary series celebrates one of life’s greatest gifts: wine. Setting out from a villa in the countryside, the wine-loving actors journey to locales from Umbria to the south of France famous for wine production. This season 3 takes our hosts to Portugal’s Douro Valley while star sommelier Charlotte Wilde visits the Azores to investigate the original inventors of sparkling wine. The first three seasons of “The Wine Show” are available on Sundance Now.

”Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games”: Hosted by comic and actress Kym Whitley, Discovery’s “Summer Dog Game” features five dog-and-trainer pairs in a series of agility trials competing to impress the judges. The judging panel includes dog trainers Sara Carson and Travis Borsen and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney. “Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games” will be available Saturday on Discovery+.