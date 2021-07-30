Spokane City Council holds off on in-person meetings; status quo continues

The state has reopened, but Spokane City Council chambers will remain closed for now.

The Spokane City Council’s meetings will remain virtual, but many City Hall employees will begin to return to work next week.

The Spokane City Council had eyed Aug. 2 for a return to in-person meetings. It’s continuing to follow the guidance of the city’s legal department, according to City Council Pro Tem Candace Mumm.

There is not yet a firm date for a return to in-person meetings,

Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders, in-person would still have to include a call-in option so that members of the public can participate remotely. Some City Council members may still want to participate remotely some or all of the time; that presents a technical challenge because there is only a single phone line into council chambers.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Spokane County as the delta variant spreads. There were 96 new cases of coronavirus confirmed Friday.

Council members have been split on the issue of requiring members of the public to wear masks if meetings are held in person.

Monday’s City Council meeting will be held virtually and follow the same procedures as previous meetings. Members of the public can sign up to testify on specific legislative agenda items or to speak during open forum ahead of the meeting.