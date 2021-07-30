Residents and their pets can get a free ride to cooling centers amid Spokane’s triple-digit heat

The Spokane Transit Authority will once again provide free transportation to cooling centers as temperatures exceed 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

The service is door-to-door and available to anyone who lives in STA’s service area.

To schedule a shuttle ride, a person has to call 509-328-1552 with at least two hours of advance notice. The rides are available on both Friday and Saturday.

Masks are still required for passengers, per federal regulations.

The service is fully accessible and utilizes STA’s paratransit vans. It is paid for by Avista.

The STA is temporarily waiving its prohibition on pets.

“It’s very much outside of our standard policy, but this is a safety thing and we don’t want people to stay home and risk heat stroke because they’re worried their pets can’t go with them,” said Brandon Rapez-Betty, an STA spokesperson.

The city of Spokane has once again opened a room at the Looff Carrousel as a cooling center. Branches of the Spokane Public Library are also open as cooling centers.

The program was quickly put together and launched for the first time during the record-breaking heatwave in late June. In many ways, it mirrored the program established by STA to provide free rides to vaccination clinics earlier this year.

Elected and public health officials have urged people in Spokane to learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as well as check on family and neighbors during heat waves.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Spokane area through Saturday night.

High temperatures are expected to reach 102 degrees on Friday and 103 on Saturday at Spokane International Airport, before breaking overnight on Saturday. The Sunday high temperature is expected to be 86 degrees.

The free rides program was set up in June as Avista’s electric service began to unexpectedly fail in parts of Spokane, forcing the utility to implement rolling blackouts while temperatures remained extremely high.

Although blackouts have not occurred in Spokane this week, Avista reached out again on Thursday to partner on the program.

The service saw fewer than 10 trips taken during that first heatwave. The scant ridership was blamed, in part, on how little advance notice there was given about the program and lack of time to market it. In this case, STA is focused less on demand than simply providing the service.

In response to the first heatwave, the STA said it would begin to draft a more formal response plan to excessive heat.

That work is still in progress, according to Rapez-Betty.

“Being caught off guard a month ago was an eye opener for all of us to get these policies in place, but they take time to develop,” Rapez-Betty said. “We’re further than we were, but we’re still not in a place where we have long-term plans.”