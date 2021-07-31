Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Clear up the issue

The Sunday edition of the Spokesman-Review included an article pertaining to the residency requirements of candidate Tyler LeMasters running against Betsy Wilkerson for Spokane City Council District 2 (“Does City Council candidate meet office’s residency requirement?,” July 25).

The city charter requires a City Council candidate to be a resident of the district “for one year immediately preceding the time of filing as a candidate.” As noted in the article, that charter requirement meant that a candidate for this upcoming election would have to establish residency by May 18, 2020. Apparently, the residency requirement was not met by the candidate until he purchased a house in January 2021.

He has not directly responded to questions regarding his residency. Rather, he has chosen to attack Betsy Wilkerson and her supporters, stating “any attempt to discredit my campaign comes from a place of fear.” In the same article Betsy Wilkerson was quoted as not looking to file a complaint and if there was one filed, she would “trust the process.” Perhaps Mr. LeMasters should qualify his residency issue first before he attacks others.

Bob Conway

Spokane

 

