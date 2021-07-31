Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Just a distraction

This just out: Cathy McMorris Rodgers is focusing her attention on the origin of COVID! Following her Republican marching orders, she’s out to distract us from the burning issues in her district.

It’s hard to believe that her attention is focused on this issue when

— her district is burning to the ground due to climate change (what’s her position on climate change, just a sec while I look at Rep. McCarthy’s position, or are we back deferring to Trump?)

— COVID cases are up again due to deniers and inaccurate information (thanks Republicans)

— homeless folks have limited shelter in the heat thanks to Mayor Woodward

— racism in Spokane is alive and well as law enforcement continues to whine about modest changes and increased accountability

— I could go on.

It’s clearly time to find a new representative for the 5th District.

Linda Stone

Spokane

 

