Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

More lanes, more gridlock

I am writing in response to the recent article about traffic congestion in the Post Falls/ Coeur d’Alene area.

While I sympathize with the problem Mr. Miles faces, I have to express my opinion that his solution is mostly wrong. Adding two lanes to I-90 will only encourage more vehicle use and the result will be six lanes of gridlock instead of four. Kootenai County should be planning on how to REDUCE vehicle traffic rather than promoting it.

Adding two lanes to Highway 41 should have included either a rail corridor or a dedicated bus lane, and the same should apply to any changes to I-90. If people moving into the new developments had a fast alternative to get to shopping and essential services, it could significantly reduce the traffic load on the roads.

It would also be in the county’s best interest to incentivize developers to put services such as grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and professional offices in the developments. This would create communities instead of just adding to urban sprawl. Other places around the country have figured out how to do this and it’s time for North Idaho to join them.

Daniel J. Schaffer

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430