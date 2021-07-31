Plan for our future

With summer climates changing, with heat, and smoke, outdoor activities are becoming forbidden entertainment. Washington state needs to consider school summer vacation starting in September to give every child and family the advantage of cooler weather during the time off.

Indoor parks need to be created. Why not use the shopping malls, and vacant department stores as creative indoor parks? Instead of sitting empty they can have a useful purpose.

We must start planning now for a livable city, which seems to be getting bigger every year.

Lou Carver

Spokane