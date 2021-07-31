Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Put Rolovich on unpaid leave

So let me get this straight, WSU has a published COVID vaccination policy requiring “all students, employees and volunteers engaging in activities at a WSU worksite” to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccination. Yet, Rolovich able to decide not to get the vaccination and still be the football coach (“WSU’s Rolovich not vaccinated; Will join Pac-12 event remotely,” July 22).

Why? Seems like he’s getting special considerations not available to others. As a college coach he should be a role model for the university’s student body. His selfishness is no role model that I want my state tax revenues to support.

Put Rolovich on unpaid leave until he gets vaccinated. If he refuses terminate his contract. End of story.

Peter Sanburn

Spokane

 

