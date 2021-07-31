Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Senseless auto fee

Our state has decided to implement on owners of gas-electric hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles an extra fee of $75.00 for hybrids and a fee of $150.00 for EV’s. A gas-electric vehicle still uses gas, so it makes no sense to add the fee. A Honda Civic, for example, gets almost as much MPG as a gas-electric vehicle.

The new fee is called Hybrid Vehicle Electrification Transportation. A gas-electric hybrid does not plug in to anything except a gas pump when needed. No logic behind this added fee. I for one will not be paying this.

Michael Dillon

Mead

 

