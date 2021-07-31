Share the development

It was wonderful reading Sunday about the Hollister Stier pharmaceutical expansion coming to North Regal in Hillyard. Wouldn’t it be just as wonderful if similar manufacturing were incentivized along South Regal on Moran Prairie?

Advantages of light manufacturing over “big box” replicants or vacant raw land include less traffic congestion or blowing dust throughout the day along a high-use corridor and more potential for “keystone” jobs enhancing the “common good.” Employees might even walk to work from nearby apartments and dine at adjacent restaurants.

Don Hornbeck

Spokane