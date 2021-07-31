Spokane police find escaped ‘high-risk’ sex offender near downtown

From staff reports

Spokane police say a sex offender who escaped from community housing on North Lincoln Street and ditched his electronic monitoring device Saturday evening was arrested a short time later.

Police said 61-year-old Brian Scott Jones is a “level 3” sex offender, which the state defines as someone who is likely to commit sex crimes again.

Officers said Jones escaped around 5 p.m. from the 1200 block of North Lincoln and also “defeated his electronic monitoring device.” They said there was probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of escape.

Based on tips, officers searched the southwest of downtown and found Jones around 9:15 p.m. near 5th and Howard, they said.

He was taken into custody without incident and will be transferred to Washington State Department of Corrections custody, officers said.