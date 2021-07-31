Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Tax relief for the wealthy or for you?

Would you like the sales tax from your online purchases to go to corporations and the wealthy or to YOU as a permanent reduction of your property taxes?

Well, your District 1 representatives decided that your sales tax revenue should go mostly to the wealthy.

How did this happen? In 2019, Mike Moyle and the Republican-led legislature created a special Tax Relief Fund which is 100% funded by out-of-state online sales taxes paid by Idahoans. All other sales tax is treated as regular revenue and goes to the general fund.

Last year, Idahoans shopped online more than ever before and will likely continue. This produced a windfall of over $163 million for this “special fund”. Instead of giving that money to rural schools running levies, our legislators voted to give permanent tax cuts.

This change will mostly benefit the top 1% of income earners who will receive $9,000 per year in tax reductions while Idahoans with modest incomes will receive just $80 per year in tax relief.

Here is the bottom line: Your representatives voted to permanently reduce the taxes of the wealthiest Idahoans rather than to permanently reduce YOUR property taxes.

You can fix this by voting for candidates who understand taxation and school funding and who are committed to reducing your property taxes. Find those candidates and vote for them in the 2022 election cycle.

Lee Christensen

Sandpoint

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430