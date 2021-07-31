Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

This reminds me of something

As a retired assistant principal I have an insight into the resistance to vaccination by many people. With the rare exceptions of medical reasons to avoid vaccination, most of the rhetoric around the widespread resistance reminds me of trying to keep order in a large high school. Adolescents resist guidelines and rules just because. Just because some authority established boundaries those boundaries must be challenged or defied.

Now I find that many “adults” are acting just like the kids I worked with. Just because someone told them to get vaccinated or wear a mask they defy any guidelines. Once again I seem to be surrounded by obstinate teenagers. However the difference is that in the case of Covid vaccinations the consequences might include hospitalization and/or death.

I used to believe that most of the students I knew grew up to be responsible adults. I’m losing faith in that optimistic view.

Robert Crabb

Colbert

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430