This reminds me of something

As a retired assistant principal I have an insight into the resistance to vaccination by many people. With the rare exceptions of medical reasons to avoid vaccination, most of the rhetoric around the widespread resistance reminds me of trying to keep order in a large high school. Adolescents resist guidelines and rules just because. Just because some authority established boundaries those boundaries must be challenged or defied.

Now I find that many “adults” are acting just like the kids I worked with. Just because someone told them to get vaccinated or wear a mask they defy any guidelines. Once again I seem to be surrounded by obstinate teenagers. However the difference is that in the case of Covid vaccinations the consequences might include hospitalization and/or death.

I used to believe that most of the students I knew grew up to be responsible adults. I’m losing faith in that optimistic view.

Robert Crabb

Colbert