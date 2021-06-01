GSL basketball roundup: Olivia Moore scores 18 points, helps Mead girls deal loss to Central Valley

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League girls and boys basketball action.

Girls

Mead 50, Central Valley 45: Olivia Moore scored 18 points and the visiting Panthers (5-1, 2-1) topped the Bears (5-1, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Teryn Gardner added 10 points for Mead. MJ Bruno scored 11 points and Grace Geldien had 10 to lead CV.

Gonzaga Prep 47, University 40: Lydia Moore scored 19 points, Sitara Byrd added 18 and the Bullpups (4-2, 2-1) defeated the visiting Titans (2-3, 0-3) in a 4A/3A game. Eliannah Ramirez led University with 11 points.

Cheney 42, Ferris 35: Emma Evans scored 13 points, Tylin Hertel added 10 and the Blackhawks (2-4, 2-1) defeated the visiting Saxons (2-5, 2-1) in a 4A/3A game. Kendall Omlin led Ferris with 12 points and Elliot Hencz added 11.

Lewis and Clark 61, Mt. Spokane 37: Andie Zylak scored 20 points, Brooklyn Jenson had 16 and the Tigers (4-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (1-5, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Macey Grant added 14 for LC. Destiny Kamalu-Vargas had 16 points with four 3-pointers for Mt. Spokane.

Clarkston 77, East Valley 25: Ashlyn Wallace scored 20 points and the visiting Bantams (7-0, 3-0) beat the Knights (3-3, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game. Samantha Chatfield scored 16 points and Maggie Odgen added 11 for Clarkston.

Pullman 54, North Central 42: Meghan McSweeney scored 21 points and the visiting Greyhounds (3-3, 1-2) topped the Indians (1-5, 0-3) in a 2A game. Justine Tonasket led NC with 11 points.

Shadle Park 41, Othello 38: Kyleigh Archer scored 13 points, Izzy Boring added 12 and the visiting Highlanders (3-3, 1-2) beat the Huskies (2-4, 2-1) in a 2A game. Annalee Coronado scored 23 points with five 3-pointers for Othello.

West Valley 58, Rogers 23: Madison Moloney scored 13 points and the Eagles (6-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-3, 0-6) in a 2A game. Oveyonna Ivy led Rogers with 10 points.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 79, Lewis and Clark 45: Tyson Degenhart scored 23 points and the visiting Wildcats (6-0, 3-0) defeated the Tigers (4-6, 0-2) in a 4A/3A game. Kilo Simpson had 13 points and Chapel Smith added 12 for Mt. Spokane. Lucas Goeller led LC with four 3-pointers and 14 points.

Central Valley 80, Mead 59: Dylan Darling scored 28 points and the Bears (5-1, 2-1) beat the visiting Panthers (0-6, 0-3) in a 4A/3A game. Teagen Hoard had 13 points and Gavin Gilstrap added 12 for CV. Lane Lorenz scored 13 points and Ryan Mount had 12 for Mead.

Ferris 80, Cheney 41: Kobe Smith and Darric Blockman scored 15 points apiece and the Saxons (3-4, 2-1) topped the Blackhawks (0-6, 0-3) in a 4A/3A game. Josh Whiteley led Cheney with 17 points.

University 63, Gonzaga Prep 58: Conrad Bippes scored 27 points and the visiting Titans (5-2, 2-1) defeated the Bullpups (5-2, 2-1) in a 4A/3A game. Kyle Douglas added 14 points for U-Hi. Hodges Flemming led Gonzaga Prep with 21 points and three 3-pointers and Jayden Stevens added 16.

Clarkston 76, East Valley 38: Kasch Auer led four in double figures with 14 points and the visiting Bantams (5-1, 2-1) beat the Knights (0-7, 0-4) in a 2A game. Luke Holecek led EV with 21 points.

Shadle Park 61, Othello 38: Jamil Miller scored 19 points, Reese Snellman added 15 and the visiting Highlanders (6-1, 3-0) beat the Huskies (3-4, 1-2) in a 2A game. Jorge Buenrostro led Othello with 12 points.

West Valley 56, Rogers 18: Mason Dobney scored 18 points and the Eagles (3-3, 2-1) beat the Pirates (1-5, 0-3) in a 2A game.

Pullman 74, North Central 53: The Greyhounds (4-2, 3-0) beat the Indians (2-5, 1-3) in a 2A game. Details were unavailable.