Moses Lake boat flying pride flag allegedly harassed by other boaters, whose vessel viral TikTok video shows later in flames

An online video purportedly taken on Moses Lake shows a boat catching fire shortly after its occupants harassed another boat flying a gay pride rainbow flag.

The TikTok video, which has amassed nearly 5 million views, shows a boater flipping off the person filming while speeding around the pride flag-flying boat. The incident comes on the eve of pride month, which started Tuesday.

Video of the event pic.twitter.com/JYLqulzqea — 🏳️‍⚧️ℂ𝕠𝕤𝕞𝕚𝕔 ℝ𝕠𝕓𝕓𝕚𝕖⭐ (@retro_ushi_) May 31, 2021

The person filming, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment, said the other boat had done circles around them and harassed them.

Just moments later, the offending boat caught fire, and the pride flag boat came to their rescue, picking them up, as seen in the TikTok video.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the boat fire on Memorial Day.

It’s unclear why the boat caught on fire, said Deputy Kyle Foreman. But the occupants, two men and one woman, were able to escape.

“They bailed off the boat,” Foreman said. “One of our patrol boats came out and used its propeller on its motor to fling water onto the burning boat.”

The boat was then towed back to the west shore of Moses Lake, Foreman said.

Responding deputies did not interview the passengers of the rescue boat, Foreman said.

“We’ve seen the video, but we have not spoken with them to get their side of the story,” Foreman said.

The sheriff’s office reached out to the TikTok poster and his fellow boat passengers, Foreman said.

Otherwise, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a normal number of incidents for Memorial Day weekend, Foreman said.