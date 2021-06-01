Officers shoot and injure man at Chewelah apartment building

Chewelah law enforcement officers shot a 59-year-old man suspected of firing his gun Sunday evening at an apartment building.

Officers from the Chewelah Police Department and deputies from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed man firing a gun at the Chewelah Manor Apartments at 501 E. Main just after 7 p.m.

A short standoff at the senior living apartments ensued, according to the Washington State Patrol. A Chewelah police officer and a deputy fired their weapons and hit the suspect, John Casey, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Casey was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening . After receiving treatment, Casey was booked into the Stevens County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault and burglary. The state patrol did not provide more information on the alleged burglary or assault.

Detectives from the state patrol and Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office were called to independently investigate the police shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the results will be sent to the Stevens County Prosecutor’s Office, which will issue its opinion on whether the shooting was justified.

The names of the officers who fired their guns will be released by their agencies at a later date. Both officers are on administrative leave, WSP said.