Prep roundup: Kenndyl Mobley wins twice as North Central wrestling beats Gonzaga Prep, Ferris in dual matches

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Wrestling

North Central 31, Gonzaga Prep 28: At Clarkston. Kenndyl Mobley (132) edged Joshua Niewert 6-4 to help the Indians top the Bullpups. Q’Veli Quintanilla (145) won by pin for G-Prep.

North Central 38, Ferris 30: At Clarkston. Mobley (132) won his second match of the evening, Steven Zaragoza (120) earned a major decision and the Indians outlasted the Saxons.

Cheney 48, Shadle Park 16: At LC. Dylan Straley (170) beat Juan Escobar 6-4 to help the Blackhawks top the Highlanders. Joe Showalter (132) was one of three to win by pin for Cheney.

Mead 70, West Valley 6: At CV. Six Panthers won by pin, led by AJ Whitman (285), Kristopher Prince (220) and Devin Dean (195).

Lewis and Clark 51, Shadle Park 30: At LC. Bennett Henderson (132) and Caleb Fromherz (145) earned pins to help the Tigers top the Highlanders.

Mead 58, Othello 14: At CV. Ryan Clark (138) and Jake Mark (145) earned wins to help the Panthers down the Huskies.

Central Valley 51, West Valley 18: At CV. Jared Clark (170) and Nathan Sherber (195) won by pin and the Bears beat the Eagles.

Lewis and Clark 51, Pullman 30: At LC. Maddox Vandyken (22) won by pin and the Tigers beat the Greyhounds.

University 53, Rogers 27: At Rogers. Kyler Anstrom (160) won by technical fall and the Titans added five wins by pin in a win over the Pirates.

University 69, East Valley 9: At Rogers. Nine Titans won by pin and Nathan Boldizar (285) earned a win for U-Hi. Dakota Taylor (160) picked up a win for EV.

Mt. Spokane 59, Rogers 19: At Rogers. Hudson Buth (138) and Cash Ruegsegger (145) won by pin to help the Wildcats beat the Pirates. Jaden Rice (220) and Jordan Searles (285) earned wins for Rogers.

Mt. Spokane 72, East Valley 12: At Rogers. Casey Howerton (170) and Jarom Liljenquist (195) won by pin and the Wildcats downed the Knights. Alonzo Vargas (295) picked up a win my pin for EV.

Colville 42, Medical Lake 18: At Colville. Wyatt Gleave (145) and Hunter Gleave (152) both won by pin and the Indians topped the Cardinals.

Boys basketball

Newport 55, Lakeside (WA) 51: Tiegen Prange scored 23 points, Ben Krogh added 18 and the visiting Grizzlies (4-2) defeated the Eagles (1-4) in a Northeast A League game on Tuesday.

St. George’s 63, Davenport 44: Nico Morales scored 16 points and grabbed 23 rebounds and the Dragons (7-0) defeated the Gorillas (4-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Tuesday. Nick Watkins added 16 points and 10 rebounds for St. George’s. Tennessee Rainwater led Davenport with 23 points.

Liberty 79, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 67: London Foland scored 24 points and the visiting Lancers (5-1) beat the Broncos (4-2) in a Northeast 2B North game on Tuesday. Tayshawn Colvin added 11 points for Liberty. Chase Galreath led LRS with 18 points.

Colfax 56, Asotin 45: John Lustig scored 22 points and the visiting Bulldogs (4-2) beat the Panthers (1-2) in a Northeast 2B North game on Tuesday. Nick Heier had 12 points for Asotin.

Kettle Falls 70, Northport 26: Braylen Pfeffer had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Bulldogs (1-5) beat the visiting Mustangs (0-1) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Joey Beardslee led KF with 12 points.

Cusick 70, Selkirk 21: Colton Seymour scored 25 points and the Panthers (2-0) defeated the visiting Rangers (0-3) in a Northeast 1B game on Tuesday. Celias Holmes had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Cusick.

Girls basketball

Lakeside 56, Newport 53: Nina Chittum hit a go-ahead layin to put Lakeside up by three with 24 seconds to go in the fourth and the Eagles (2-2, 2-2) edged the Grizzlies (0-4, 0-3) in a Northeast A League game on Tuesday. Avery Haff led Lakeside with 12 points and Sophia Stadler added 11 points. Alike Robinson led Newport with 16 points.

Colfax 73, Asotin 47: Asher Cai scored 30 points with seven assists and went 5 for 10 at the 3-point line and the visiting Bulldogs (4-2) beat the Panthers (0-3) in a Northeast 2B North game on Tuesday. Kayla Paine led Asotin with 19 points.

Davenport 39, St. George’s 30: Ellie Telford scored 13 points and the visiting Gorillas (3-0) beat the Dragons (0-4) in a Northeast 2B North game on Tuesday. Annika Bergquist led St. George’s with 12 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 51, Liberty 34: Janaye Wilke scored 13 points and the visiting Broncos (5-1) defeated the Lancers (5-3) in a Northeast 2B game on Tuesday. Teagan Colvin led Liberty with 16 points.

Kettle Falls 60, Northport 27: Mya Edwards scored 19 points and made three 3-pointers and the Bulldogs (4-4) defeated the visiting Mustangs (2-3) in a Northeast 1B game on Tuesday. LaVay Shurrum added 14 points for Kettle Falls.

Wellpinit 66, Valley Christian 26: Ashawna Anderson scored 12 points and Wellpinit (3-1) defeated the visiting Panthers (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game on Tuesday. Kaharaha Pope led Valley Christian with 21 points.

Slowpitch

East Valley 12, Central Valley 11: Emma Todhunter hit a grand slam and the Knights (6-0) edged the visiting Bears (2-4) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Addie Myers homered for EV.

Ferris 12, Lewis and Clark 4: Katelyn Strauss went 3 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs and the Saxons (6-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-6) in a GSL game on Tuesday. MacKenzie Edwards went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Ferris.

Mead 10, Gonzaga Prep 0: Riley Carr hit a home run with three RBIs and the Panthers (4-2) shut out the visiting Bullpups (3-3) in five innings in a GSL game on Tuesday. Tori Veter went 2 for 4 and Charlie Stern tripled and drove in two for Mead.

Rogers 18, North Central 0: Jaelynn Proctor hit a two-run home run in the first inning, Destiny Sandbergen went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Pirates (4-2) shut out the visiting Indians (0-5) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Jamie Olsen had two hits and four RBIs for Rogers.

Cheney 18, Shadle Park 2: Ella King hit a three-run home run and drove in five runs and the visiting Blackhawks (3-3) defeated the Highlanders (0-6) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Pyper Cagle had four hits and three RBIs for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 10, University 9: Morgan Flesland and Payton Dressler had a pair of hits apiece and the visiting Wildcats (4-2) edged the Titans (3-3) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Carly Bippes hit a grand slam for U-Hi.