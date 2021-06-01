Spokane Indians pregame: Nick Bush on the hill, Isaac Collins makes High-A debut against Tri-City

The Spokane Indians (9-15) host the Tri-City Dust Devils (8-16) in the first of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: LHP Nick Bush (1-0, 1.59 ERA). Bush has been steady all season for Spokane. In his last start, the former LSU Tiger allowed just one earned run through a season-high five innings, while striking out six Emeralds.

AquaSox: RHP Robinson Pina (1-2, 9.00 ERA). Pina has improved steadily from his opening series performance against Vancouver where he allowed five earned runs in 1.2 innings. Walks remain a concern, but the righty has allowed just 3 earned runs in his last two starts.

Lineup

1) Collins-LF

2) Schunk-3B

3) Doyle-CF

4) MacIver-C

5) Toglia-1B

6) Datres-DH

7) Stovall-2B

8) Harris-RF

9) Blomgren-SS

Weather

First pitch – Sunny, 90. Final out – Clear, 73.

Player to watch

OF Isaac Collins. Collins makes hit High-A debut tonight. He was just called up from Fresno after hitting .290 with six RBIs and 11 runs for the Grizzlies. The former Creighton Bluejay played for the Boise Hawks in 2019.

Last game

Tyler Fitzgerald hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth and the Eugene Emeralds beat the visiting Spokane Indians 2-1 in the finale of a six-game High-A West series at PK Park on Sunday.

The Indians (9-15) were limited to two hits by four Emeralds (15-9) pitchers.

Fitzgerald’s homer came on an 0-2 pitch off righty Dugan Darnell, making his High-A debut. Darnell, 23, a minor league free agent, pitched in eight games for Low-A Fresno with a 0.66 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings.