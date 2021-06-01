Track season in review: Lake City sprinter and Weber State recruit Angelyca Chapman among the best in Idaho history

Kelly Reed was incredulous.

The longtime Lake City track and field coach wasn’t sure to believe fleet-footed Angelyca Chapman in their initial conversation, but he hoped there was some truth to her claim.

It was nearly four years ago when Chapman arrived as a freshman, new to the Coeur d’Alene School District after her family uprooted from California. Her track-themed hooded sweatshirt immediately caught Reed’s eye.

“I ask if she runs and she said her best event is the 400,” Reed said. “So I ask her best time from middle school.”

Reed, who has an almost encyclopedic knowledge of North Idaho’s short list of elite sprinters, was taken aback by the answer.

“She says ‘Oh, like a 58.9 (seconds),’” Reed said. “’What! When?”

That would have put Chapman somewhere on the podium at the 5A state track and field meet and among the best in Lake City history.

She lived up to that lofty standard months later at the 2018 state meet, setting school records in the 400 (58.77) and 200 (26.41).

Chapman’s sophomore year was even more spectacular, winning her first state title in the 400 (57.39) while placing second in the 200 (25.14).

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out Chapman’s 2020 junior season, but she made up for lost time by winning state titles and setting personal records in the 400 (55.94) and 200 (24.61). She also anchored state champion 400 (48.89) and 800 (1:43.24) relay teams.

If not for wind Reed essentially described as a light breeze, Chapman’s 200 time would own the official distinction as the best in Idaho state meet history.

Her 400 time is among the best, ranking behind Pocatello High’s Haree Hayes’ 2016 mark (55.53) and Boise High’s Madison Lung in 2015 (55.87).

“I just ran my hardest and (the times) just came as a shock,” Chapman said. “It shows how much I have worked and how it paid off. I’m proud because getting to that point required so much work.”

Reed said he believes Chapman may be the fastest talent to ever come through the North Idaho high school girls ranks.

The Weber State recruit’s times would have placed sixth and ninth, respectively, at the Big Sky Conference championships in Ogden, Utah, this year.

“I have never seen anything like this,” said Reed, who has been the head coach at Lake City since 2002. “There’s been close, but she can do so many different things.”

The versatile Chapman, who also runs cross country in the fall, would have likely brought home more hardware from state meets in Boise if she was allowed more than four events.

Built like a lean distance runner with the foot speed of a muscle-bound speedster, the 5-foot-4 Chapman owns personal bests in the 100 (12.33) and 800 (2:23), a rare spectrum of talent.

“If the 100 was her main race, she could probably get to the 11.8 range,” Reed said. “And she can run the 800 well.”

Chapman qualified for the Junior Olympics in seventh grade at her previous school in the Stockton, California. When she moved to Coeur d’Alene, she immediately began aiming for records.

Lake City High School’s cafeteria area has various Timberwolves records on the walls, and Chapman would often look up and see the names of decorated sprinters like Maddie Ward, who previously set the record in the 200 (24.68) in 2013 and Leanne Asper’s 2012 mark in the 400 (56.96).

“I hope (my records) will serve as a motivator,” Chapman said. “At lunch time I would look up and see those records and want to beat them.”

Reed said he believes she will flourish at the NCAA Division I level, too.

“Obviously she has great DNA, but she is also super mentally tough and competitive,” Reed said. “She is a worker.”

Other local state champs

Sandpoint senior Braden Kappen won a 4A state boys title last week in the long jump (23 feet, one inch) and set a school record….Timberlake’s girls had a pair of 3A state champions in sprinter and Community Colleges of Spokane recruit Jeana Craven (200, 26.60) and thrower Blayre Jeffs (shot put, 42-4), who signed with Western Colorado. Timberlake finished second as a team…Coeur d’Alene Charter’s Kiley Cutler won a 3A girls 110 hurdles (46.11) title…Bonners Ferry sophomore Charles Henslee won a 3A boys title in 1,600 (4:27.28).

No state? No problem

Several Spokane-area track and field athletes posted some of the best marks in Washington in the respective classification in their shortened seasons despite no regional and state competition.

Here are some of the state’s best times and marks by locals, each compiled by Athletic.net.

4A: Ferris standout and Texas Tech recruit Cole Omlin had the best triple jump mark (47 feet, 2 inches) in all six WIAA classifications. He also had the top 4A mark in the long jump (22-2) and was second in the high jump (6-5), an event he won at the 4A state meet as in 2019.

Jordynn Hutchinson, who won a girls shot put title as a sophomore in 2019, posted the best mark in the 4A classification with a toss of 43-3, a personal best.Central Valley’s Rebekah Ross had the best 4A girls pole vault mark (13-0).

3A: If a State 3A track meet took place last month, Mt. Spokane’s girls relay teams would likely score a hat trick. Mt. Spokane’s 400 relay (Karissa Lindner, Be Koscielski, Ellie Johnson and Brooklyn Schultz) ran a 50.3, its 800 relay (Lindner, Koscielski, Johnson and Schultz) ran a 47.2 and its 1,600 relay (Koscielski, Tabi Koscielski, Avery Tripp and Kahea Figueria) ran a 4:03, the best times in the 3A classification.The Wildcats’ 800 relay team’s time was the best in all classifications.

2A: Arkansas recruit and North Central star Allie Janke would have likely been a four-time state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200 if not for the pandemic, but she still posted the state’s best times without being pushed.

Janke, who set 3A records in her two events before North Central dropped to 2A, concluded her decorated high school career by having her classification’s best times in the 1,600 (4:52.49) and the 3,200 (10:33.23). As a sophomore in 2019, Janke ran a 4:43.60 in the mile and a 10:10.83 in the two-mile.

1A: Lakeside speedster Logan Allen had the best 100 (10.93) and 200 (22.64) in the 1A ranks this spring. Riverside’s Jamar Distel was tops in the 800 (1:55.97).The Lakeside girls also had two stars in Madison Tareski, who had 1A’s top javelin mark (135-2) and Carly Lauritzen, who was the classification’s best in the pole vault (11-6).

2B: St. George’s boys 400 relay team (Kyler Doughty, Chaitanya Nalluri, Jack Morris and James Gunn) posted the best time (45.7) in the 2B ranks. Davenport’s Jarret Jacobsen had the classification’s best mark in the triple jump (41-5).

St. George’s girls 400 relay team (Reagan Ivey, Margriet Galow, Cambie Rickard and Fair Niven) was also 2B’s best (51.92) and Lind-Ritzville’s Sydney Kinch was tops in the pole vault (9-6). Davenport’s Darby Soliday had the top 2B marks in the 300 hurdles (46.32) and 200 (25.62).

1B: Oakesdale’s Jessie Reed had 1B’s best girls marks in the 100 (13.34) and long jump, teammate Bree Rawls was tops in the 100 hurdles (16.31) and triple jump (34-0), Garfield-Palouse’s Kennedy Cook was the best in the classification in the 200 (27.57) and 400 (1:03.05).

Odessa’s Hayden Schuh was also ahead of the pack in the 300 hurdles (49.82) and teammate Ashlyn Neilsen was at the top in the high jump (5-3).