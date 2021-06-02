Deer Park man suspected of firing gun into air during fight

Deputies arrested a man in Deer Park this week who allegedly fired a gun into the air three times during a fight, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 9:50 p.m. Monday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Swinyard Park in Deer Park after a caller reported a fight during which one man threatened another with a gun and fired it in the air, according to the release.

The fight started as one man was in the restroom and two other men, including 23-year-old Greygory Wilson, began arguing with the first man’s girlfriend, the release said.

After a fight involving punching and kicking, the man who had just left the restroom left the area. He returned with a baseball bat. As he approached Wilson and two other men, deputies suspect Wilson pointed the handgun at the victim and then fired a shot into the air, according to the release.

The man with the bat moved toward Wilson again and Wilson fired the pistol two more times, the man with the bat told deputies.

Wilson is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the release. Wilson was still being held in Spokane County Jail as of Wednesday evening. booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and fourth-degree assault and two other misdemeanor charges, according to the jail’s inmate roster.