Jason Aldean, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats schedule concerts in Spokane; Pet Shops Boys, New Order cancel show

Ask any ol’ barstool in this town, and there is likely to be excitement as one of country music’s biggest stars, Jason Aldean, brings his “Back in the Saddle Tour 2021” to the Spokane Arena on Sept. 16 with guests Hardy, Lainey Wilson and Dee Jay Silver.

“It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean said in a news release about his two-night stand May 14-15 at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn.

“It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”

The Georgia native and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year winner’s many hits include “She’s Country,” “Big Green Tractor,” “Crazy Town,” “My Kinda Party,” “Don’t You Wanna Stay” with Kelly Clarkson, “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Tonight Looks Good on You,” “Any Ol’ Barstool” and “Drowns the Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert.

Aldean’s latest album, which debuted at No. 1, is titled “9.” Tickets are $51.75-$121.75 and on sale now at ticketswest.com. For more information, visit jasonaldean.com.

Also on the event calendar:

• Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are headlining the Pavilion at Riverfront on Aug. 15. Delta Spirit is the opening act. Tickets are $49.95 and on sale now at axs.com. The concert is presented by 95.3 KPND and Spokane Pavilion Concerts.

• Jordan Obermeyer and his Monumental Shows in Spokane have announced Bodysnatcher, Boundaries, Left to Suffer, Mouth for War and Dead Low – sounds like quite the evening! – at the Big Dipper on Nov. 5. Tickets are $18 and on sale now at monumentalshows.com.

• Comedienne and “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 top 10 finalist Vicki Barbolak headlines Bridge Press Cellars on July 17. Laura Banning and Erik Escobar are the opening acts. Tickets are $25 and on sale now at bridgepresscellars.com.

Meanwhile, the Pet Shop Boys and New Order have canceled their “The Unity Tour” stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Oct. 9. For disappointed fans, you can still feel so extraordinary by going west to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, where tickets are still on sale for Oct. 14.