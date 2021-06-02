Man accidentally shoots, injures himself in Rathdrum
UPDATED: Wed., June 2, 2021
A Rathdrum man accidentally shot and injured himself Tuesday afternoon, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to Lakeland Immediate Care in Rathdrum after a man showed up with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Darren L. Lance, 41, had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Deputies learned the shooting happened in the area of 16298 Trails End Road, where they talked to witnesses who said Lance accidentally shot himself while standing outside the house talking to another man.
Detectives were called to investigate further but the sheriff’s office said the incident appears to be a negligent discharge.
