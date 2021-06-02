The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 74° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man accidentally shoots, injures himself in Rathdrum

UPDATED: Wed., June 2, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A Rathdrum man accidentally shot and injured himself Tuesday afternoon, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Lakeland Immediate Care in Rathdrum after a man showed up with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Darren L. Lance, 41, had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Deputies learned the shooting happened in the area of 16298 Trails End Road, where they talked to witnesses who said Lance accidentally shot himself while standing outside the house talking to another man.

Detectives were called to investigate further but the sheriff’s office said the incident appears to be a negligent discharge.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety