Rosauers CEO Phillipps to retire in August

Jeff Philipps, president and CEO of Rosauers Supermarkets, has announced he will retire from the company on Aug. 13.

Philipps, 65, has led Rosauers since July 2000 and has been part of the grocery store industry for more than 49 years.

“There is no easy time for retirement, especially when you love what you do,” Philipps said. “My wife and I have a pretty good list of things we’d like to do. There’s no time like the present.”

Under his leadership, Rosauers expanded its footprint into six new markets and grew its sales to nearly $600 million. The company operates 22 stores in four states and employs more than 2,300 people.

“There will always be more work to be done, but as I retire, I am confident that Rosauers is on solid ground with amazing talent and experience to take on the challenges of our industry,” Philipps said.

Philipps said he will be replaced by Cliff Rigsbee, who most recently served as CEO and chief marketing officer of Hawaiian Springs Co.

Prior to his time at the bottled water company, Rigsbee worked 29 years with national grocer Albertsons Cos., where his last position was senior vice president of marketing and merchandising for the Northern California Division of Safeway.

Rigsbee will join Rosauers on June 21, Philipps said.

In a letter to employees, Philipps said he was proud of what they were able to accomplish.

“We’ve expanded into new markets, remodeled existing stores and put hundreds of new merchandising ideas, customer promotions and employee benefit programs in place,” he said.

He said the company was able to achieve its success “even through the most difficult of circumstances.”

“Most important to me,” he said, “has been creating an exceptional company reputation, and a culture that supports our ability to care not only for customers, but for our employees by providing jobs, hours, wages and benefits that have allowed each of us to pursue dreams, to raise families, and enjoy life outside the workplace.”