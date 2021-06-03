10 Under $10: June 4-10 – ArtFest, ‘Madagascar,’ David Taylor, CDA4Pride

1 The MAC’s ArtFest Online – Friday-Sunday, spokaneartfest.com. A three-day celebration of art and fine craft with paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry and more by juried regional artists, plus artist demonstrations, children’s projects, local music and more. (509) 456-3931. Admission: $5 suggested donation

2 “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” – Friday-Sunday, streaming through showtix4u.com. Spokane Falls Community College’s drama department stage production of the story of New York City zoo animals who escape and end up on an adventure to Africa. The show is available to purchase at showtix4u.com/#streaming, search for “Spokane Falls.” Admission: $9 single admission, $1 SFCC student, $12 family

3 Author Event With David Taylor – 6 p.m. Friday, Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Co-author of “Urban Trails” David Taylor will speak. Masks are strongly encouraged for this event. (208) 215-2265. Admission: FREE

4 Hike With the Well-Read Moose on National Trails Day – 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Tubbs Hill, 982 East Lakeshore Drive, Coeur d’Alene. Saturday is National Trails Day. To celebrate, hike Tubbs Hill with “Urban Trails” co-author David Taylor. Meet at 8:30 at the East entrance. Admission: FREE

5 CDA4Pride Tie-Dye Party – 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Human Rights Education Institute, 414 W. Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. Celebrate Pride with tie-dye. White CDA4Pride T-shirts will be available to dye, along with cotton masks. Bring a shirt home for a suggested $10 donation to cover costs. Otherwise, shirts made at the event will be sold to benefit North Idaho Pride Alliance. (208) 352-3518. Admission: FREE

6 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host Truck Mills invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. (208) 263-4005. Admission: FREE

7 Northwest Passages Book Club: Kate Lebo – 7 p.m. Tuesday, spokesman.com/bookclub/livestream. Kate Lebo discusses “The Book of Difficult Fruit” in conversation with Sharma Shields. Visit spokesman.com/bookclub/livestream at the time of the event to watch live. (509) 459-5400. Admission: FREE

8 SCC Hagan Center Diversity Series Speaker: Omari Amili – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, scc.spokane.edu/live. Omari Amili, a Seattle author, found that college classes in prison were his ticket to a better life. He focused his graduate school research on the benefits of education for incarcerated people. (509) 533-8883. Admission: FREE

9 Riverfront Moves: Barre Restore – 6 p.m. Thursday, Riverfront Park Pavilion, 547 N. Howard St. A 50-minute restorative class combining barre exercises with extended stretch and meditation. (509) 625-6600. Admission: FREE

10Looff Carrousel – 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. The carousel is open with social-distancing and masks required. Note: Any person under the height requirement of 42” requires a paid adult chaperone. (509) 625-6600. Admission: $3 single ride, $7 day pass, FREE for ages 2 and younger