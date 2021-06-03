Five Mile Prairie School’s Enders says home school helps instill discipline

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Megan Enders entered Five Mile Prairie School as a freshman after being wholly homeschooled.

“I wanted something to transition into between now and college, and this really helped,” she said.

Enders said her father is a helicopter pilot and flight instructor in the National Guard.

“My dad’s service impacts all aspects of my life,” she said. “His deployments last nine months to a year. My mom decided to homeschool my older sisters and me because my dad was gone so much.”

In fact, her father is currently in Saudi Arabia but plans to be in Spokane for her graduation.

At first the transition from homeschool to classroom setting proved daunting, but Enders quickly found her way.

“The biggest thing is the workload is pretty large because you’re only there two days a week,” she said. “I learned a lot of discipline to get the work done.”

Her teachers were amazed at how quickly Enders acclimated.

“When Megan entered Five Mile, she found it to be very challenging,” said teacher Linda Warren. “She felt the workload was rigorous, but she was up for the challenge.”

Indeed, she soon became someone other students could turn to if they needed help.

“School comes naturally to me, and I have a pretty big work ethic,” Enders said.

The staff at Five Mile appreciated her classroom demeanor and leadership skills.

“She’s an incredibly stellar student and a great leader,” Warren said. “If anything got negative during classroom discussions, she’d redirect it to the positive. She puts everyone at ease.”

Warren recalled how Enders came alongside a struggling fellow student.

“Megan mentored her and wouldn’t give up on her,” said Warren.

Enders downplayed her role.

“I did some tutoring and volunteering in the younger kids’ classes, and I really enjoyed it,’ she said. “Five Mile has amazingly supportive teachers and staff,”

Helping others is second nature to her.

“I have a passion to help people where I see a need,” she said.

While taking Running Start Classes at Spokane Falls Community College, that passion found direction.

“She took a sociology course and fell in love with the field,” Warren said. “She’s leaving her options open, but she sees herself in an administrative position in a nonprofit organization.”

When her college classes moved online in spring 2020, Enders adapted quickly.

“It was probably easier for me because of my home-school background,” she said.

Enders plans to attend Eastern Washington University.

“I’m passionate about social justice issues, particularly mental health issues,” she said.

Whatever her ultimate career path entails, Warren is confident her student will accomplish her goals with humility and poise.

“I think she’s on her way to do exactly what she wants – working in a nonprofit,” Warren said. “She’s so strong and she knows where she wants to go.”

———

