Public meeting scheduled on planned rotenone treatments of Eastern Washington waters

State fishery managers will host an online public meeting in early June to discuss plans to treat two lakes and a stream in Eastern Washington with rotenone, a naturally occurring pesticide commonly used to remove undesirable and illegally stocked fish species from lakes and streams, according to a department news release.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is proposing to treat Fish Lake and Schalow Pond in Okanogan County.

“These lakes will be treated with the goal of restoring popular trout fisheries by removing brown bullhead,” said Kenneth Behen, WDFW warmwater fish program manager in the release.

“These fish compete with and sometimes prey on stocked trout fry, rendering our trout stocking efforts ineffective.”

WDFW is also proposing to treat a 5-mile section of Flume Creek to remove non-native eastern brook trout and restore native westslope cutthroat trout, Behen said.

WDFW has scheduled an online public meeting to discuss the planned lake and stream treatments from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Information on how to log in and participate in this meeting will be posted at wdfw.wa.gov/get-involved/calendar/event/rotenone-treatments-eastern-washington.

In addition to input received at the public meeting, WDFW will also consider written comments received no later than June 22. The public can submit comment through WDFW’s State Environmental Policy Act webpage at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/environmental/sepa/open-comments or send comments by mail to:

Kenneth Behen

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

P.O. Box 43200

Olympia, WA 98504-3200

A decision on whether to proceed with the planned treatments will be made by the WDFW director in late June.