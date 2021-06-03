Tri-City homers three times, Spokane Indians bats fall silent in 6-0 loss

The Spokane Indians exploded for five runs in the first and two more in the second in Wednesday’s 9-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils, allowing manager Scott Little and the team to feel good about themselves for the night.

The good times didn’t last.

Two Tri-City pitchers, led by starter Davis Daniel, allowed just five base runners and the Dust Devils blanked the Indians 6-0 in the third of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

Tri-City designated hitter Francisco Del Valle hit two solo home runs, his fourth and fifth of the season, and leadoff hitter Livan Soto added a two-run shot in the ninth.

Spokane (10-17) managed one hit – a fourth-inning single by Willie MacIver – and four walks.

Daniel, a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 draft from Auburn, was dominant, striking out eight over five innings. Reliever Christopher Molina was just as good. The 6-foot-3 righty struck out seven over four innings.

Indians starter Chris McMahon matched Daniel early, but found trouble in the middle innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks with four Ks. McMahon (2-1) has thrown at least five innings in six consecutive starts.

McMahon was coming off back-to-back wins, the first two of his professional career.

Both starters breezed through the first three innings without incident – McMahon racked up four strikeouts while Daniel collected six in the span.

Del Valle finally started the scoring in the fourth, leading off the road half with his second homer of the series and fourth of the season. Indians outfielder Cade Harris tried to make a leaping catch at the wall, but the long fly was just out of reach and bounced off the caboose in right center.

The Dust Devils (10-17) added on in the fifth. With two on and one down, a hard-hit bouncer by Carlos Herrera got by Michael Toglia at first and into the right field corner for a two-run single. Herrera was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double.

McMahon got Del Valle to bounce out to end the inning and his night was over.

The rest of the affair went quickly and quietly, as the last 16 Indians batters were retired in succession, seven via strikeout.

Around the league

Vancouver 7, Eugene 5: Ronny Brito hit a solo homer, Rafael Lantigua went 3 for 4 with an RBI and the Canadians (16-11) beat the visiting Emeralds (17-10) in Hillsboro, Oregon. C’s starter Luis Quinones (1-0) struck out 11 over five innings.

Hillsboro 7, Everett 2: Bryce Jarvis struck out 11 over seven innings and the visiting Hops (12-15) topped the AquaSox (16-11). Tristan English and Cam Coursey both knocked in a pair for Hillsboro. The AquaSox are withouh the Seattle Mariners top prospect Julio Rodriguez, who is with his national team at the Olympic qualifiers.