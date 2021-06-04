A royal good time: Spokane retailer continues to provide impressive service

By Linda Ball EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

Kelly Wescott, the longtime manager of Royals Cannabis in north Spokane, says everyone deserves to be treated like royalty.

That may or may not be the reason why the shop is called Royals Cannabis, but she said the knowledgeable, friendly staff at this shop truly makes it a point to get to know their customers so they are able to purchase the best product or products and have the best possible cannabis experience.

Royals has been open six years on North Division. Visitors always experience a clean, modern space with plenty of inventory for discerning cannabis buyers.

Wescott said the owner, who prefers to stay behind the scenes, had experience in medical marijuana before opening the shop. Wescott, who was a medical marijuana user, responded to the job listing, and was quickly able to form a good working relationship with the owner. The rest, as they say, is history.

With cannabis retailers seemingly on every corner these days, at least in the Spokane area, why should shoppers choose Royals Cannabis?

Wescott said the shop sources exclusive products from farms such as Spokane-based Tranquil Forest. She said Tranquil Forest works hard to develop unique strains that are effective without sacrificing quality. The shop also carries products from Dutch Brothers, an outdoor grower known for quality items.

She said the shop’s goal is to stock a lot of unique items, which she says sets them apart from many other shops where you’ll often see a lot of the same goods and brands.

Inventory changes quickly, but cartridges are always best sellers due to their discretion. Royals carries Mfused cartridges, which are Clean Green Certified. There is also a selection of glassware accessories to peruse, including work by some local artists.

The shop employs eight people, and Wescott said they all work well together and feel like a close family. That positive vibe translates to better customer care.

The retailer is following CDC guidance regarding masks, requesting that non-vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks.

Perks of shopping at Royals include daily deals and a popular loyalty program. For every $10 you spend you earn one point; at 39 points, you earn 10 percent off. The highest discount is 25% off once you earn 93 points. Veterans and seniors can also receive discounts.

Plus, Royals is one of few shops around to able to take debit cards.