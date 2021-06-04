Brad Marek jumps out to early lead at Lilac City Invitational
UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021
Brad Marek shot a 6-under-par 66 Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the first round of the Lilac City Invitational at The Fairways.
Fairways pro Derrick Campbell is alone in second after shooting a 2-under 70.
Li Wang and Eddie Heinen are five back of Marek following opening-round 71s. Community Colleges of Spokane golf coach Corey Prugh is in a group at 1-over 73 and tied for fifth.
Marek was in the PGA Championship field two weeks ago in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
“Something tells me this course might play a touch easier for him this week,” Fairways pro Dakota White said.
