Sports >  Area sports

Brad Marek jumps out to early lead at Lilac City Invitational

UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021

Brad Marek drives during the final round of the Lilac Invitational golf tournament at The Fairways Golf Course on Sunday Aug. 2, 2020. Jamie Hall eventually won the tournament while Marek placed second. (Libby Kamrowski/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Brad Marek drives during the final round of the Lilac Invitational golf tournament at The Fairways Golf Course on Sunday Aug. 2, 2020. Jamie Hall eventually won the tournament while Marek placed second. (Libby Kamrowski/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
From staff reports

Brad Marek shot a 6-under-par 66 Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the first round of the Lilac City Invitational at The Fairways.

Fairways pro Derrick Campbell is alone in second after shooting a 2-under 70.

Li Wang and Eddie Heinen are five back of Marek following opening-round 71s. Community Colleges of Spokane golf coach Corey Prugh is in a group at 1-over 73 and tied for fifth.

Marek was in the PGA Championship field two weeks ago in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

“Something tells me this course might play a touch easier for him this week,” Fairways pro Dakota White said.

Active Person

