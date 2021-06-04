Gonzaga incoming freshman Chet Holmgren finalist for Gatorade national player of the year

Gonzaga incoming freshman Chet Holmgren is one of three boys basketball finalists for the Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Holmgren, who has already won four national player of the year awards, is joined by finalists Jabari Smith, an Auburn commit, and Class of 2022 center Donovan Clingan.

Holmgren, who played on four Minnesota state championship teams at Minnehaha Academy, and GU incoming freshman Hunter Sallis (Nebraska) and Nolan Hickman (Utah) earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in their respective states.

Gatorade’s national award is based on athletic and academic achievement and “exemplary character.”

Holmgren carries a 3.46 grade-point average and has been part of Minnehaha’s leadership institute, donating his time to weeklong tutoring and classroom assistant duties at elementary schools. He’s also volunteered as a basketball instructor at a boys and girls club.

Sallis averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in leading Millard North to the program’s first state title.

Hickman, who has a 3.22 GPA, averaged 16 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds for Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah).

Holmgren and Sallis are among 27 players who have accepted invitations to USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup team training camp June 20-22 at Texas Christian University.