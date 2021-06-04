Iconic duos in cannabis culture

By Theresa Tanner EVERCANNABIS Writer

National Best Friends Day is June 8, so let’s take a moment to celebrate some memorable pop culture pairs who enjoy sharing some green.

Cheech & Chong

The original stoner BFFs, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong shared their appreciation for each other and the illicit herb in a number of successful comedy albums and cult comedy films in the 1970s and ’80s. The duo parted ways when Marin wanted to pursue more mainstream acting roles – including as a cop on the series “Nash Bridges” – while Chong never shook his stoner persona, most notably when he was charged for conspiracy to distribute drug paraphernalia in 2003. In 2021, Cheech and Chong are together again, reuniting for media appearances and selling everything from pipes and rolling papers to cannabis itself.

Jay & Silent Bob

It’s pretty impressive that Kevin Smith has squeezed nearly 30 years of content out of two secondary characters (one of them almost completely non-verbal) from his debut film “Clerks” in 1994, but the inspiration for Bluntman and Chronic have continued to bind the View Askewniverse together as recently as 2019.

Craig & Smokey

Wanting to share lighthearted look at life in 1990s South Central Los Angeles, rappers Ice Cube and DJ Pooh co-wrote “Friday” to feature two friends – Craig (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker) – on a daylong adventure to pay back a dealer. Against all odds, on a shoestring budget with a 20-day shooting schedule, the film was a hit and launched a franchise.

Harold & Kumar

Who can’t relate to a post-smoke craving for some iconic fast food? While some may have relented in the face of animal hijinks, racist cops and a tripping Neil Patrick Harris, Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn) never abandon their quest or each other in the 2004 film “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.”

Abbi & Ilana

It’s about time that a pair of women showed up on one of these lists! The main characters of Comedy Central’s “Broad City” (2014-2019) are just trying to make it in New York City, relying on each other amid demeaning jobs, disgusting roommates and romantic disappointments. Thankfully, Ilana always has a stash of weed tucked away somewhere safe to ease their worries.

HONORARABLE MENTION: Bill & Ted

Now, there is no visual evidence on screen of any cannabis consumption by the time-traveling Wyld Stallyns – Ted “Theodore” Logan himself (Keanu Reeves) told the Associated Press that they’re not stoners in the promotion of “Bill & Ted Face the Music” in 2020 – we definitely think their lighthearted and positive attitude embodies the essence of an elevated attitude.