Older Spokane County residents vaccinated at higher rates than younger ones

Vaccine uptake among older residents in Spokane County is much greater than in younger county residents, data from the Spokane Regional Health District show.

More than 84% of Spokane County residents over the age of 80 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the county residents in their 70s, 82% have received at least one dose.

For each decade younger, the percentage of the population with at least one dose gets lower. Of Spokane County residents in their 50s for example, 51% have received one dose of a vaccine.

In mid-April, COVID-19 vaccines were made available to every state resident, but since then, younger residents have not been vaccinated as much as older community members.

The 18- to 29-year-old age group is lagging the most behind all older age groups in vaccine uptake in Spokane County as of June 2.

About 32% of Spokane County residents ages 18 to 29 have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far. This age group is also the predominant driver of new infections in the county in recent months.

The county and state goals are to have more than 70% of the population older than 16 vaccinated.

As of June 3, nearly 51% of the county population older than 16 has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Recent local initiatives aimed at getting more young people vaccinated include vaccine clinics featuring free food, opportunities for prizes and concert tickets.

Statewide, the governor announced a slate of incentives on Thursday, including a lottery and prizes for residents who receive at least one dose

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

There have been 651 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents since the pandemic began.

There are 75 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 24 new cases on Friday and no additional deaths.

There are 25 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

