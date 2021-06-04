Seahawks agree to 4-year contract extension with punter Michael Dickson

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seahawks on Friday reached agreement on an extension with one of their key players who could have been a free agent following the 2021 season.

But, no, it’s not safety Jamal Adams.

Instead, multiple reports stated punter Michael Dickson will get a four-year extension worth up to $14.5 million in new money – and a possible total of $16 million overall – with $10.6 million in the first two years. A source confirmed to the Seattle Times that the signing is expected.

Dickson, a fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Texas and a native of Sydney, Australia, was due to make $3.384 million in 2021 on the last year of his initial rookie contract, with a $3.45 million cap hit.

The contract makes Dickson among the highest-paid punters in the NFL. The average of $3.625 million in new money over four years would put Dickson second behind only Johnny Hekker of the Rams. Hekker, a Bothell (Washington) High grad, makes $3.75 million a year.