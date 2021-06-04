Seahawks agree to 4-year contract extension with punter Michael Dickson
UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021
The Seahawks on Friday reached agreement on an extension with one of their key players who could have been a free agent following the 2021 season.
But, no, it’s not safety Jamal Adams.
Instead, multiple reports stated punter Michael Dickson will get a four-year extension worth up to $14.5 million in new money – and a possible total of $16 million overall – with $10.6 million in the first two years. A source confirmed to the Seattle Times that the signing is expected.
Dickson, a fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Texas and a native of Sydney, Australia, was due to make $3.384 million in 2021 on the last year of his initial rookie contract, with a $3.45 million cap hit.
The contract makes Dickson among the highest-paid punters in the NFL. The average of $3.625 million in new money over four years would put Dickson second behind only Johnny Hekker of the Rams. Hekker, a Bothell (Washington) High grad, makes $3.75 million a year.
