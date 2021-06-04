The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Watch two kayakers in Canada save a moose calf from a glacial river

UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021

Two paddlers in Alberta, Canada saved a moose calf from drowning and caught the rescue on video.  (Courtesy)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Two paddlers in Alberta, Canada saved a moose calf from drowning and caught the rescue on video. 

Ben Clark and Scott Linton were paddling the Sheep River when they saw a moose calf curled up on a rocky shelf across the glacial-fed river, according to Paddling Magazine. 

When the calf saw the men it stood up and lost its footing and fell into the river. 

“We jumped out of the boats and went into rescue mode at the same time trying to keep an eye out for mama,” Clark told Paddling Magazine.

Linton managed to grab the animal and pull it to shore. 

For the full story read Paddling Magazine’s account

