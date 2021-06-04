Watch two kayakers in Canada save a moose calf from a glacial river
UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021
Two paddlers in Alberta, Canada saved a moose calf from drowning and caught the rescue on video.
Ben Clark and Scott Linton were paddling the Sheep River when they saw a moose calf curled up on a rocky shelf across the glacial-fed river, according to Paddling Magazine.
When the calf saw the men it stood up and lost its footing and fell into the river.
“We jumped out of the boats and went into rescue mode at the same time trying to keep an eye out for mama,” Clark told Paddling Magazine.
Linton managed to grab the animal and pull it to shore.
