Brad Marek holds on to four-stroke lead after second round of Lilac City Invitational

From staff reports

On a blustery day at The Fairways, Brad Marek stayed steady.

The pro from Corica Park Golf Course in Alameda, California, shot an even-par 72 to maintain a four-stroke lead at 6-under 138 after the second round of the Lilac City Invitational on Saturday.

Li Wang’s second consecutive 71 leaves him at 2 under, the only other player under par in the professional flight.

Manito Country Club’s Eric Ansett’s second 73 has him tied for fourth at 2 over. Community Colleges of Spokane coach Corey Prugh is tied for sixth at 3 over.

Li and Hayden Lake’s Adam Power (1 over) were the only players under par, both shooting 71.

The final round is Sunday.