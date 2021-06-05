The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Golf

Brad Marek holds on to four-stroke lead after second round of Lilac City Invitational

UPDATED: Sat., June 5, 2021

Brad Marek sinks his final putt during the last hole of the Lilac City Invitational golf tournament at The Fairways Golf Course on Sunday Aug. 2, 2020. (Libby Kamrowski/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
From staff reports
On a blustery day at The Fairways, Brad Marek stayed steady.

The pro from Corica Park Golf Course in Alameda, California, shot an even-par 72 to maintain a four-stroke lead at 6-under 138 after the second round of the Lilac City Invitational on Saturday.

Li Wang’s second consecutive 71 leaves him at 2 under, the only other player under par in the professional flight.

Manito Country Club’s Eric Ansett’s second 73 has him tied for fourth at 2 over. Community Colleges of Spokane coach Corey Prugh is tied for sixth at 3 over.

Li and Hayden Lake’s Adam Power (1 over) were the only players under par, both shooting 71.

The final round is Sunday.

