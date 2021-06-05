Brad Marek holds on to four-stroke lead after second round of Lilac City Invitational
UPDATED: Sat., June 5, 2021
On a blustery day at The Fairways, Brad Marek stayed steady.
The pro from Corica Park Golf Course in Alameda, California, shot an even-par 72 to maintain a four-stroke lead at 6-under 138 after the second round of the Lilac City Invitational on Saturday.
Li Wang’s second consecutive 71 leaves him at 2 under, the only other player under par in the professional flight.
Manito Country Club’s Eric Ansett’s second 73 has him tied for fourth at 2 over. Community Colleges of Spokane coach Corey Prugh is tied for sixth at 3 over.
Li and Hayden Lake’s Adam Power (1 over) were the only players under par, both shooting 71.
The final round is Sunday.
