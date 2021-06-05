The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

GSL basketball roundup: Tyson Degenhart scores 27 points, Mt. Spokane boys stay undefeated

UPDATED: Sat., June 5, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 52, Gonzaga Prep 48: Tyson Degenhart scored 27 points and the Wildcats (8-0, 5-0) edged the visiting Bullpups (5-4, 2-3) in a 4A/3A game. Jayden Stevens led G-Prep with 15 points and Aiden Von Buchwaldt added 11.

University 73, Ferris 70 (OT): Jeremiah Sibley scored 25 points, Kyle Douglas had 21 and the Titans (6-3, 3-2) topped the visiting Saxons (4-5, 3-2) in a 4A/3A game. Trayce Atkins scored 25 points and Darric Blockman added 16 for Ferris.

Central Valley 81, Cheney 37: Ryan Clay scored 17 points and the Bears (7-1, 4-1) defeated the Blackhawks (0-8, 0-5) in a 4A/3A game. Josh Whiteley led Cheney with 13 points.

Mead 63, Lewis and Clark 48: Sam Wenkheimer scored 19 points and made three 3-pointers and the Panthers (2-6, 2-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-7, 1-4) in a 4A/3A game. Brycen Gardner added 13 points for Mead. Landon Lewis led LC with 16 points and Ashton Sieveke added 10.

North Central 50, West Valley 44: Donovan Renz scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and the Indians (3-5, 2-3) beat the visiting Eagles (3-5, 2-3) in a 2A game. Turner Livingston scored 27 points for West Valley.

Othello 57, East Valley 45: Jaden Flores scored 23 points and the Huskies (5-4, 3-2) topped the Knights (0-8, 0-5) in a 2A game. Rodrigo Garza added 13 points for Othello. Luke Holecek led EV with 18 points.

Girls

Lewis and Clark 45, Mead 35: Andie Zylak scored 14 points, Brooklyn Jenson added 10 and the visiting Tigers (6-3, 4-1) defeated the Panthers (6-2, 3-2) in a 4A/3A game. Alicia Suggs led Mead with seven points.

Central Valley 64, Cheney 49: MJ Bruno scored 23 points and the Bears (7-1, 4-1) beat the Blackhawks (2-6, 2-3) in a 4A/3A game. Grace Geldien added 13 points and 13 rebounds for CV. Emma Evans led Cheney with 16 points.

Mt. Spokane 54, Gonzaga Prep 51: Bryten Gumke scored 15 points, Destiny Kamalu-Vargas added 10 and the Wildcats (2-6, 1-4) beat the Bullpups (4-4, 2-3) in a 4A/3A game. Sitara Byrd scored 18 points and Lydia Myers had 11 for G-Prep.

University 49, Ferris 47: Katie Christensen scored 19 points, Eliannah Ramirez added 18 and the Titans (4-4, 2-3) topped the Saxons (2-7, 2-3) in a 4A/3A game. Kendall Omlin led Ferris with 20 points.

East Valley 56, Othello 51: Mataya Green scored 21 points and the Knights (4-3, 2-2) defeated the visiting Huskies (2-5, 2-2) in a 2A game. Maciah Tovar led Othello with 19 points and four 3-pointers.

West Valley 62, North Central 27: Chloe DeHaro scored 20 points and the visiting Eagles (7-1, 5-1) defeated the Indians (1-7, 0-5) in a 2A game. Aliyah Henry made three 3-pointers and added 11 points for WV. Justine Tonasket led NC with 11 points and three 3-pointers.

