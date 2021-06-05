Spokane Indians pregame: Ryan Feltner looking to continue string of strong starts against Tri-City
UPDATED: Sat., June 5, 2021
The Spokane Indians (11-17) host the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-18) in the fifth of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Starters
Indians: RHP Ryan Feltner (1-1, 2.08 ERA). Feltner is coming off a masterful six-shutout inning performance against Eugene where he allowed just two hits. The Ohio State Buckeye hasn’t allowed a run at Avista Stadium in his last 9.2 innings pitched.
Dust Devils: RHP Dylan King (0-2, 8.15 ERA). King’s ERA is inflated due to two appearances against Everett where he surrendered 13 earned runs over six innings. Since then, the right-hander has allowed just one earned runs and four hits in eight total innings
Lineup
1) Collins-CF
2) Schunk-2B
3) Doyle-RF
4) MacIver-C
5) Toglia-1B
6) Datres-3B
7) Morgan-LF
8) Lewis-DH
9) Blomgren-SS
Weather
First pitch – Partly cloudy, windy, 70. Final out – Clear, 57.
Player to watch
1B Michael Toglia. After hitting four home runs in his first six games, the power has cooled a bit for the former UCLA Bruin. However, he still ranked in the top seven of the High-A West for homers (6), RBI (16), and walks (18).
Last game
Start David Hill went six shutout innings and the Indians found just enough offense to top the Tri-City Dust Devils 3-0 in the fourth of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium.
The 27-year-old right-hander allowed just two hits and walked one with six strikeouts, throwing 52 of his 73 pitches for strikes.
“It doesn’t get much better,” Indians pitching coach Ryan Kibler said. “He had it all working. Fastball-change combination was outstanding.”
The Indians runs scored on a bases-loaded walk by LJ Hatch, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.
